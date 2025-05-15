Beautiful Thursday weather in southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

It will remain gusty this evening as a cold front makes its way through the region. Wind will eventually ease up overnight after about 9-10 pm. It will be chilly tonight with a freeze in the mountain valleys.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 36; High: 71;

Thursday will be a comfortable day, temperature-wise, with near-average highs. Expect W wind at 10-15 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 42; High: 77;

Thursday will be warm in Pueblo and partly cloudy. Wind will be out of the W at 15 mph gusting to 35 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 43; High: 71;

Partly cloudy with comfortable temperatures on Thursday. Wind will be breezy from the W at 15-20 mph gusting to 30-40 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 32; High: 58;

Cooler on Thursday with partly cloudy conditions. Wind will be out of the W at 15 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 35; High: 66;

Cooler on Thursday with partly cloudy conditions and breezy W wind at 15 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 30s-40s; High: 70s-80s;

It will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid-70s to low 80s. Wind will be out of the W at 10-15 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 40/39; High: 69/73;

Partly cloudy and warm on Thursday with gusty wind out of the W at 15-20 mph gusting 35-40 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 20s-30s; High: 50s-60s;

Mountain valleys will start below freezing, then warm to cool but comfortable 50s-60s. The wind will be breezy from the W at 10-20 mph, gusting 30-40 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Friday will be a beautiful day with near-average temperatures and partly cloudy conditions. Wind will be lighter across the region, gusting up to 20-25 mph.

This weekend is trending warm, about 5 degrees above average in the 70s and 80s in the plains and 60s in the mountain valleys. Spotty rain showers will be possible in the mountain valleys over the weekend.

