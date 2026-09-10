Beautiful Thursday in southern Colorado with roller coaster temps ahead

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Today’s Forecast:

It was active overnight in southern Colorado with a front pushing north from New Mexico and sparking off a complex of storms along the U.S. 50 corridor overnight. Some of these storms produced hail and strong wind, atypical overnight in our area. But, a good drink of water for our friends south of La Junta and Lamar, where radar estimated rainfall totals of 2-3"+ of rainfall fell.

Today, as Meteorologist Alan Rose likes to say, the "Big Blue H" - high pressure - becomes more dominant again, with northwesterly dry air flow in the mid atmosphere leading to much drier conditions statewide.

Expect decreasing clouds this morning and a beautiful September day. Morning temperatures in the 60s climb to the 80s this afternoon across most of the I-25 corridor. You'll notice an upslope breeze develop during the evening rush hour east of the Front Range with some 15-20 mph gusts...noticeable but not impactful.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 83; Low: 55.

Pueblo forecast: High: 86; Low: 57.

Canon City forecast: High: 85; Low: 59.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 77; Low: 48.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 70s; Low: 50s.

Plains forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 81/84; Low: 56/55.

Mountains forecast: High: 70s; Low: 50s.

Extended outlook forecast:

We warm up further on Friday with fairly zonal (west-to-east) airflow and partly cloudy skies. Highs will be about 5-10 degrees above average. Here in the mid-latitudes, our weather is defined by clashes between the cold air to our north, and warm air to our south. That fuels most of our storm systems. In the summer, the heat typically wins and we see a bit less variability. September is when the jet stream "wakes up" again, and that's what your seeing in the extended forecast.

Our next disturbance will graze the area Saturday leading to minor cooling and closer to average highs. We stay mainly dry, with isolated afternoon high summit showers and storms.

On Sunday, the high shifts east, and subtropical moisture will increase around it. Isolated high-country storms will be possible in the afternoon once again and it will be hot again. The increased moisture could also lead to a couple storms over the Palmer Divide.

From Monday through Wednesday next week, the high will continue to nose east and combine with another area of high pressure over the gulf. Moisture will remain plentiful across the state. As a result, we'll see at least some chance of PM thunderstorms each day.

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Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

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