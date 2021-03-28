Beautiful Sunday weather to get outside

Today’s Forecast:

Sunday's weather will be warm and pleasant. The sky will be sunny and winds will just be slightly breezy.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 66; Low: 35. Sunny and about 10 degrees above average today.

PUEBLO: High: 71; Low: 35. Say hello to the 70s and sunshine today. Winds will be light.

CANON CITY: High: 70; Low: 40. Very mild today with a breeze and sunshine.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 54; Low: 32. Sunny and breezy today with mild temperatures.

TRI-LAKES: High: 60s; Low: 30s. Low to mid-60s today with sunshine and a light breeze.

PLAINS: High: 60s/70s; Low: 30s. A beautiful day in the upper 60s to low 70s with light winds and sunshine.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 60s; Low: 30s. Upper 60s today with sunshine and a light breeze.

MOUNTAINS: High: 50s/60s; Low: 20s/30s. Sunny today and breezy with thawing temperatures.

Extended Outlook:

Sunday will be windy, warm, and dry leading to fire danger in the plains. A cold front brings cold air on Monday night. Then snow showers follow early Tuesday morning, with light to moderate snow lasting through Tuesday evening.

