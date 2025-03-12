Beautiful spring-like weather on Wednesday before fire danger returns Thursday

Tonight's Forecast:

It will be a pleasant night with a few high clouds, light wind, and chilly overnight temperatures. Morning lows will dip to the 20s to mid-30s and will be about 10 degrees above average. You will need a jacket early in the morning, but it will be t-shirt weather again in the afternoon.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 34; High: 63;

Partly cloudy and almost 10 degrees above average on Wednesday. Wind will be light from the SW at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 34; High: 70;

Partly cloudy and warm on Wednesday with light wind from the SW at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 36; High: 65;

A nice day on Wednesday with partly cloudy conditions. Wind will be from the W at 5-10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 27; High: 54;

It will be partly cloudy on Wednesday with cool but comfortable temperatures. There is a low chance of an afternoon sprinkle. Wind will be from the W at 5-10 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 32; High: 59;

It will be partly cloudy and mild on Wednesday with light wind gusting to 15 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 30s; High: 60s-70s;

It will be mostly sunny with some high clouds with highs reaching the low-60s to low-70s in the plains. Wind will be from the S gusting 10-20 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 34/32; High: 61/64;

Partly cloudy and mild on Wednesday with SW wind at 5-15 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: teens-20s; High: 50s;

Mountain valleys will be partly cloudy and cool with highs in the low to upper 50s. Wind will generally be light, gusting up to 20-25 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Thursday becomes windier with gusts to 30-40 mph but it will still be sunny and warm. There will be concern for elevated fire danger on Thursday in the plains with A FIRE WEATHER WATCH in place from noon until 7 pm.

Friday will be windy but colder with a mix of rain and snow during the day. Friday begins with a chance of a wintry mix in the morning, ending by the evening. A dusting of snow is possible in Colorado Springs, up to an inch in Monument. Winds will gradually ramp up during the day, gusting from 40 to as high as 60 mph out of the N. The strongest cross-winds will be on E-W oriented roads.

