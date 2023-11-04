Beautiful Saturday with lots of sun, before a potential high fire danger day Sunday

Today’s Forecast:

Sunny and dry today with high pressure in place, highs will climb to 5-10 degrees above average in Southern Colorado. No weather issues stopping your outdoor plans today. A broad ridge of high pressure remains centered to the southwest of Colorado, with a warm downslope northwesterly wind flow.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 64; Low: 37.

Sunny. North winds at 10 mph turning southeast this afternoon.

Pueblo forecast: High: 68; Low: 36.

Sunny! Northwest dry winds at 10 mph turning east in the afternoon which may result in a couple of clouds.

Canon City forecast: High: 67; Low: 43.

Sunny. Northwest winds up to 10 mph turning east in the afternoon.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 57; Low: 34.

Sunny. West winds at 10 to 15 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 60s; Low: 30s.

Sunny. Northwest winds at 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Plains forecast: High: Upper 60s; Low: Low 30s.

Sunny. North winds up to 10 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 65/69; Low: Upper 30s.

Sunny. West winds at 10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s.

Sunny. Northwest winds at 10 to 15 mph, turning east in the afternoon.

Extended outlook forecast:

High fire danger is possible Sunday in Pueblo, Huerfano, and western Las Animas counties due to increased afternoon dry downslope wind gusts relative to today. Remember not to do any outdoor burning in areas with high fire risk - Sunday is not a good day to fire up the grill! Otherwise though, high pressure remains in place.

A weak cold front Sunday night drops temperatures a couple degrees Monday. Gusty breezes Tuesday will need to be watched for more high fire danger, but otherwise the start of our week is partly sunny and warm. By mid-week, an upper-level weather system will approach from the Pacific Northwest, and interact with another weather system emerging to our north in Canada. This will translate into a winter storm arriving along the front range corridor. Current timing looks to be Wednesday night into Thursday. We'll have updates on potential amounts and more precise timing as we get within around 3-4 days from the storm.

