Beautiful late August weather is in store on Tuesday in Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

Tuesday will likely be dry in southern Colorado with partly cloudy conditions. Temperatures will be 3-8 degrees below average.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 78; Low: 53.

Mostly sunny with ESE wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Pueblo forecast: High: 85; Low: 56.

Mostly sunny with E wind on Tuesday with 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Canon City forecast: High: 81; Low: 58.

Partly cloudy today with ESE wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 70; Low: 45.

Partly cloudy Tuesday with SSE wind at 5 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 74; Low: 50.

Partly cloudy on Tuesday with ESE wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Plains forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s.

Mostly sunny with ESE wind at 5-10 mph gusting 15-20 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 78/78; Low: 55/55.

Partly cloudy with SE wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Mountains forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 40s/50s.

Partly cloudy on Tuesday for the mountain valleys with SSE wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 15-20 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Temperatures will be on the incline for the rest of the week, peaking in the 80s and 90s by Thursday. We will also see dry conditions in the plains for the rest of the week and the weekend. There will be a few showers and thunderstorms in the mountains on Thursday, Friday, and into the weekend.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.