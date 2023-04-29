Beautiful final day of April ahead for Southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

A dry and mild evening across Southern Colorado, and a really nice night to take advantage of these pleasant conditions for a date night. If you do plan on making it a night out on the town with your sweetheart, make sure that you bring along a light jacket for when it starts to cool down. By Sunday morning, temperatures will bottom out in the 30s and 40s.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 40; High: 67; An early morning cold front will shave off a modest 2-5 degrees to our daytime highs on Sunday. Clouds are likely to build over the mountains by the afternoon, where a few showers and thunderstorms may form.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 40; High: 71; Although slightly cooler than today, Sunday's forecast for the Steel City will be a gorgeous one, with lower 70s and a few afternoon clouds.

Canon City forecast: Low: 44; High: 68; Fantastic spring weather for the final day of April, with partly cloudy skies and maybe a few mountain and foothill showers developing around town by the afternoon.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 31; High: 60; A chilly morning will give way to a mild mix of sun and clouds by the afternoon, with only a very small chance of an isolated thunderstorm.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 30s; High: 60s; Spring time weather doesn't get much better than this! 30s in the morning will give way to 60s by the afternoon, with just a slim chance of an isolated thunderstorm along the Palmer Divide.

Plains forecast: Low: 30s/40s; High: 60s/70s; After last week's active weather, our weekend will end on a high, with mostly sunny skies and 60s and 70s for daytime highs.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 30s/40s; High: 60s/70s; Get ready to enjoy the great outdoors on Sunday, because for the final day of April, we're looking at a mild and mellow day across the southern I-25 corridor.

Mountains forecast: Low: 20s/30s; High: 50s; A nice looking end to the month and weekend across the mountains of Southern Colorado. While snow is not expected Sunday afternoon, a few isolated rain showers may develop over the high country.

Extended outlook forecast:

An area of low pressure to our west will sit and spin off the coast of California most of next week. This will allow for a slight uptick in both moisture and instability, leading to daily shower and thunderstorm chances over the mountains. For the I-25 corridor and Plains, our best chances for rain and thunderstorms looks to be on Tuesday and Thursday, with slight chances Monday and Friday.

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

