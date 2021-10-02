Beautiful fall weather is ahead this weekend in Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

This afternoon will be partly cloudy, with showers possible in the mountains and dry weather in the plains.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 68; Low: 43. Sunny today and feeling comfortable with a light jacket.

PUEBLO: High: 73; Low: 43. Much warmer today with sunshine.

CANON CITY: High: 71; Low: 49. Comfortable temperatures today with partly cloudy conditions.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 60; Low: 38. Cool and crisp today with a chance of rain.

TRI-LAKES: High: 60s; Low: 30s. Low 60s with partly cloudy conditions and a light breeze.

PLAINS: High: 70s; Low: 40s. Cloudy in the morning, then clearing during the day. Warming to the low to mid-70s.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 60s; Low: 40s. Mid-60s with partly cloudy conditions.

MOUNTAINS: High: 60s; Low: 30s. Expect partly cloudy conditions and a chance of an afternoon shower today. High mountain passes will see light snow today.

Extended Outlook:

Sunday will be sunny and about 5 degrees warmer than today. The comfortable and seasonable temperatures with sunshine will continue next week.

