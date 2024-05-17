Beautiful end to the week in southern Colorado before a t-storm chance Saturday

Today’s Forecast:

High pressure will keep us high and dry today in the Pikes Peak Region with a nice warm up on the way. Temperatures will climb to the upper 70s across the region with mainly sunny skies. This afternoon, we'll bring in a few harmless clouds. At most, they'll bring you a sprinkle.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 79; Low: 49.

Pueblo forecast: High: 84; Low: 49.

Canon City forecast: High: 81; Low: 52.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 70; Low: 42.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 70s; Low: 40s.

Plains forecast: High: 70s; Low: 40s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 77/79; Low: 46/50.

Mountains forecast: High: 60s; Low: 40s.

Extended outlook forecast:

A cold front will move through the Pikes Peak Region overnight on Saturday from north to south. It's on the weak side and lacks moisture. You'll notice a quick 5 degree temperature drop, and a change in wind direction if out late Friday night. Saturday starts out nice once again, but mid-level energy arrives from the west during the afternoon giving us a chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms. Don't cancel your plans. These will be scattered storms - more of us see them then don't, but not everyone gets a storm. If you do see one, it'll be a standard May thunderstorm and last around a half hour before rolling past and your skies brighten once again. Areas west of I-25 may get a couple rounds, or at least hang on to clouds a bit longer following these showers. Temperatures don't fall that much Saturday from Friday despite the cold front because we'll have plenty of sunshine early in the day.

Sunday may be our first above 80 degree day of the season and will be nice. Monday and Tuesday bring our next pattern change, with breezes and mountain showers Monday, followed by a more widespread cooldown and thunderstorm chance on Tuesday.

