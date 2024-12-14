Beautiful December weather Saturday in southern Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

A quiet and mild day is ahead across southern Colorado. High pressure is the main story of the day with sunshine and light warm breezes out of the south. These highs are about 5-10 degrees above our seasonal average. Today's normal high is 44 degrees in Colorado Springs. While the day will be relatively quiet, modest high-level moisture will lead to patchy high clouds during the afternoon. Winds will be out of the south at 10-15 mph. Today is your best day of the weekend to do any last-minute outdoor decorating.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 52; Low: 27.

Sunny and mild with south winds at 10-15 mph. A few clouds will arrive late in the afternoon - they will not fully block the sky. Overall, it's a great day.

Pueblo forecast: High: 54; Low: 26.

Sunny and comfortable with south winds at 5-15 mph shifting southwest during the afternoon. Increasing clouds after sunset.

Canon City forecast: High: 54; Low: 33.

Sunny and quiet. Southwest winds at 10-15 mph. A few mid and high level clouds arrive during the afternoon.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 46; Low: 23.

Sunny and mild, with southwest winds at 10-15 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 50s; Low: 30s.

Sunny with southwest winds at 10-15 mph.

Plains forecast: High: 50s; Low: 20s.

Sunny and comfortable with southwest winds at 10-15 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 52/54; Low: 33/32.

Sunny through the day, high and mid level clouds arrive near sunset. Morning wind gusts of 25-35 mph will decrease by afternoon down to 5-15 mph out of the southwest.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s.

Sunny with winds relaxing through the day. Morning winds 25-30 mph, afternoon winds 10-20 mph from the southwest. Clouds arriving near sunset and increasing late before clearing overnight.

Extended outlook forecast:

An upper-level system similar to what we saw on Friday will impact us on Sunday. The day will be breezy as a result, with wind gusts in the 25-35 mph range during the afternoon along I-25. Sunday is also the warmer day of the weekend due to the downslope breezes. A dry cold front will then swing through in the evening. Further ahead, we will move between quiet high pressure and weak upper-level systems for several days. Monday will be seasonable, Tuesday breezy with above average highs...Wednesday seasonable...Thursday back above average... as we switch between mild high and low-pressure systems.

The only chance for any moisture this week is Tuesday night, when we may see a flurry or two associated with a cold front. Teller County has slightly better odds for this than other parts of the region (30%).

