Beautiful and breezy on Saturday with a warm weekend ahead

Tonight's Forecast:

It will be clear and cold tonight. Conditions will be dry with just a few high clouds.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 25; High: 62;

It will be a sunny and warm Saturday with a high temperature almost 15 degrees above average. Winds will be from the WSW at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 22; High: 67;

A warm Saturday, nearly 15 degrees above average. Winds will be from the WSW at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 28; High: 65;

Mostly sunny and mild on Saturday. The winds will be from the W at 8-12 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 18; High: 52;

Mostly sunny with some high clouds on Saturday. Winds will be breezy from the W at 10-15 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 24; High: 57;

Mostly sunny and mild on Saturday with breezy winds from the WSW at 8-12 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 20s; High: 60s;

Sunny on Saturday with warm temperatures in the mid to upper-60s. The winds will be light from the WSW at 5-10 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 27/26; High: 58/63;

Mostly sunny and mild on Saturday with W wind at 8-12 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Mountain valleys forecast: Low: teens/20s; High: 40s/50s;

Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 40s to mid-50s. The sky will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Winds will be breezy from the W at about 10-15 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Sunday will be even warmer with highs rising another 5 degrees or more. The winds will also be stronger, gusting 30-40 mph. And humidity will be low, as low as 10%. The warmth, wind, and dry air will allow for fire danger. A Fire Weather Watch is in effect from 11 am until 6 pm Sunday for the counties highlighted below:

Fire dangers creeps back in this weekend. There are now fire weather watches in place for Sunday. Winds will gust around 30-40 mph from the west, humidity will drop as low as 10%.#COwx pic.twitter.com/f2nBKcxul8 — Alex O'Brien (@WXAlexOBrien) February 24, 2024

