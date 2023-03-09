Beautiful and breezy Friday weather is in store for southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

Tonight will be clear and cool with temperatures near average. It will be a dry evening in southern Colorado.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 23; High: 60; Partly cloudy with SSE wind at 10 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 23; High: 67; Partly cloudy with SSE wind at 10 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 25; High: 66; Partly cloudy with W wind at 15 mph gusting to 30-40 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 19; High: 53; Partly cloudy with WSW wind at 15-20 mph gusting 35-45 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 23; High: 55; Partly cloudy with SSE wind at 10 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 20s; High: 60s/70s; Partly cloudy with SSE wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 27/29; High: 64/67; Partly cloudy with WSW wind at 15-20 mph gusting 35-45 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: teens/20s; High: 50s; Partly cloudy with WSW wind at 15-20 mph gusting 35-45 mph. Mountain snow showers are expected along and west of the continental divide on Friday, with snow in the northern Sangre De Cristos and a few isolated showers making their way east of the divide in the evening.

Extended outlook forecast:

On Saturday, snow showers continue in the mountains with some showers expanding east of the continental divide as a cold front moves into eastern Colorado. Temperatures will cool down to near average or slightly below average on Sunday with a stray shower possible in the morning.

