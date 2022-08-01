Back to work forecast a toasty one for Southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

For the rest of the evening, a few isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible across the mountains, the Pikes Peak Region, and the Plains north of the Palmer Divide. Any storms that develop will be capable of producing heavy rainfall, wind gusts to 50 mph, small hail and frequent lightning. Storm activity should start to diminish towards sunset, and completely fade away between 10 pm and midnight.

With slowly clearing clouds, overnight lows will be on the mild side tonight.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 60; High: 91; It'll be a hot star to the month of August for Colorado Springs, with generally dry skies and lower 90s for daytime highs. If we do pop an afternoon thunderstorm on Monday, up towards the Palmer Divide would be the best chance for something to develop.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 62; High: 98; A hot and dry start to the week, with above average highs that could approach the century mark on Monday. Spoiler alert...Tuesday will be even hotter!

Canon City forecast: Low: 62; High: 94; Mostly sunny skies early will allow for prime heating to help pop a few isolated thunderstorms across Fremont County on Monday. However, rain showers are expected to be hit or miss in nature.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 52; High: 79; Warmer highs on Monday, with sunshine early giving way to the potential for a few isolated to scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 50s/60s; High: 80s/90s; Warming highs on Monday, with much drier conditions expected across the Palmer Divide. While we can't rule out a rogue afternoon thundershower, most areas should stay dry.

Plains forecast: Low: 60s; High: 90s; As the monsoon shifts back towards the mountains, we're looking at a hot and dry start to the work week for the Plains of Southern Colorado.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 50s/60s; High: 80s/90s; While it should be a pretty quiet start to the week for Southern Colorado, we can't rule out a passing late day shower across the southern I-25 corridor on Monday.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s; High: 60s/70s; A nice start, with a little less action for the mountains on Monday. However, with onsoon moisture flirting with the western half of the state, a few scattered thunderstorms will be possible, mainly up towards the Central Mountains.

Extended outlook forecast:

After a relatively dry start to the week, showers and storms will be possible by Tuesday along the urban corridor before becoming more widespread from Wednesday to Thursday. That's when we're looking at an increased potential for heavier downpours that could increase the flash flood threat, especially for the high country.

Looking out towards next weekend...the near daily threat of late day showers and storms is likely to remain in the forecast from the mountains to the I-25 corridor, with lesser chances out east into the Plains.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.