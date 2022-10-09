Back to work forecast a great one for Southern Colorado!

Tonight's Forecast:

We're looking at a quiet night weather wise for Southern Colorado, with light breezes and chilly overnight lows. Another Frost Advisory has been issued for the San Luis Valley as temperatures could approach or even briefly fall below the freezing mark. This could lead to areas of frost that could damage or kill more sensitive crops.

Elsewhere...overnight lows will be seasonably cool, dropping down to the 30s and 40s.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 42; High: 72; A wonderful and gorgeous start to the week will be followed by a windy cold front Tuesday, and the potential for some unsettled weather.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 40; High: 78; Bluebird skies, light winds and upper 70s for daytime highs will equate to a stunning start to the week for the Steel City.

Canon City forecast: Low: 39; High: 75; Layer up as you head out the door in the morning, but with sunshine and mid 70s to follow by the afternoon, be prepared to swap out those jackets for t-shirts and shorts.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 35; High: 64; Nobody really likes a Monday, but with this gorgeous forecast heading your way, I hope that the weather can at least make you smile.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 30s/40s; High: 60s/70s; A chilly morning will give way to a sunny and mild afternoon, with highs slightly above average for this time of the year.

Plains forecast: Low: 40s; High: 70s; A nice start to the week, with a fall-like morning giving way to a stunner of an afternoon. Highs in the Plains will top out in the middle to upper 70s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 30s/40s; High: 60s/70s; Our weather just keeps getting better! After a gorgeous and sunny Sunday, we can expect more of the same for the Raton Mesa region on Monday.

Mountains forecast: Low: 20s/30s; High: 40s/50s; If you have the day off on Monday due to the holiday, take advantage of it by heading into the mountains to do some leaf peeping as the weather for it will be absolutely gorgeous.

Extended outlook forecast:

Tuesday will likely be our warmest day of the week ahead of an approaching cold front. During the day, dry downslope winds may bring elevated fire weather concerns to some areas during the day before the front arrives. Behind the front will come a shift in the winds, with 20-30 mph gusts from the north from the overnight hours into the day on Wednesday. With the models more consistenly trending farther and farther east with the parent low pressure system, precipitation chances continue to lower locally. For now, I've kept just a slight mention of a few showers Wednesday morning, but it's nothing to get excited about.

After a few cooler days, warmer than average highs will return as we roll into the next weekend.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.