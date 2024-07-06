Back to the summer heat on Saturday with 80s and 90s

Tonight's Forecast:

Showers and thunderstorms which are favoring the Wet Mountains and Las Animas County will gradually dissipate after sunset, and should be done by 10-11 pm. The rest of the region will see mostly clear conditions tonight and temperatures will be cooler than average by about 5 degrees.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 52; High: 88;

Mostly sunny on Saturday with a low chance of an isolated afternoon shower. Winds will be out of the SSW at 5-10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 56; High: 94;

Back to seasonable 90s on Saturday with a mostly sunny sky. Winds will be from the SW at 5-10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 58; High: 92;

Mostly sunny on Saturday and back to the 90s. Winds will be from the W at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 48; High: 76;

Partly cloudy on Saturday with W wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph. There is a low chance of an afternoon shower.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 49; High: 84;

Mostly sunny on Saturday with a low chance for an afternoon shower. Seasonable mid-80s will be back and winds will be from the WSW at 5-10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 50s/60s; High: 90s;

Back to the low to mid-90s with sunshine. There is a chance of isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening; if storms do form, they could become severe.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 55/58; High: 87/87;

Mostly sunny on Saturday and back to warmer temperatures. Winds will be from the WSW at 5-10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s; High: 70s/80s;

Mountain valleys will be warm on Saturday with highs in the mid-70s to mid-80s. The sky will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy and there will be a light breeze from the W.

Extended outlook forecast:

On Sunday, a cold front arrives, and that will take temperatures back to about 5-10 degrees below average with 70s and 80s across the region. This will also increase clouds during the day and there will be a better chance of showers and thunderstorms for the afternoon and evening.

