Back to the 80s on Sunday, with dry skies for Southern Colorado

The last Sunday of summer will be a warm one for Southern Colorado, with highs today expected to warm by as much as 5-10 degrees from yesterday. A few fair weather clouds will drift in from the mountains this afternoon, butt rain is not expected locally over the next 12-24 hours.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 80; Low: 51. A sunny and cool morning will give way to a partly cloudy and warm afternoon as our high today looks to climb to near 80 degrees.

Pueblo forecast: High: 84; Low: 51. After a cool and crisp morning, we can expect some late summer warmth to return to our forecast today as highs look to climb into the middle 80s.

Canon City forecast: High: 82; Low: 55. Sunny skies early will give way to a warm and partly cloudy afternoon, with light southerly winds around 10 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 72; Low: 42. A near perfect day of weather for Woodland Park, with light winds, dry skies and comfortable temperatures in our forecast.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 70s; Low: 40s/50s. With another gorgeous day on the horizon on Sunday, we'll be two for two in the weather department this weekend in the Tri-Lakes area.

Plains forecast: High: 80s; Low: 40s/50s. After a very comfortable Saturday, our weather today will be much warmer, with middle to upper 80s for the Plains.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 40s/50s. A warm and dry end to the weekend, with a only a few fair weather clouds expected this afternoon and evening.

Mountains forecast: High: 50s/60s; Low: 30s/40s. Sunshine this morning will give way to a partly cloudy and warmer afternoon. A few light showers will be possible in the San Juan Mountains, but rain is not expected today in the southeastern mountains.

Overall, there won't be a ton of excitement this week weather wise for Southern Colorado. Temperatures will be warmer than average this week, with 70s and 80s for the Plains, and 60s in the mountains. Some energy coming out of the mountains on Tuesday could lead to an isolated shower for parts of the I-25 corridor.

Our next cold front will arrive late Friday or early Saturday, with breezy and dry weather ahead of the front and the potential for a few rain showers behind it.

