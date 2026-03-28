Back to sunshine and warmth this weekend in Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

It will be partly cloudy overnight. Temperatures will be seasonable, with much of the region dropping below freezing.

Fire Danger Saturday:

A RED FLAG WARNING is in effect from noon until 7 pm for the zones highlighted in red. Humidity will drop below 15% and wind gusts will be up to 45 mph.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 30; High: 77;

It will be partly cloudy and warm on Saturday. Wind will be out of the WSW at 10 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 30; High: 82;

It will be partly cloudy and warm on Saturday. Wind will be out of the WSW at 10 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 30; High: 80;

RED FLAG WARNING from noon until 7 pm. A warm and gusty day with W wind at 10-15 mph gusting to 35 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 28; High: 70;

RED FLAG WARNING from noon until 7 pm. It becomes a warm and gusty Saturday. Wind will be out of the W at 10-15 mph, gusting to 35 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 30; High: 74;

Back to sunshine and warm temperatures on Saturday. Wind will be out of the WSW at 10 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 20s-30s; High: 70s-80s;

RED FLAG WARNING from noon until 7 pm for the counties highlighted in red above. Wind will be out of the S or SW at 10-20 mph, gusting 35-45 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 33/32; High: 77/78;

RED FLAG WARNING from noon until 7 pm. A warm and mostly sunny day on Saturday with gusty winds. Wind will be out of the WSW at 10-15 mph, gusting 30-35 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 20s-30s; High: 60s-70s;

RED FLAG WARNING from noon until 7 pm. It will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with warm temperatures in the mountain valleys. Wind will be out of the W at 10-20 mph, gusting 30-40 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Sunday won't be quite as windy as Saturday, but it will be just as warm or perhaps a couple of degrees warmer for some.

Monday kicks off the week with warm temperatures, similar to this weekend's highs. But changes are coming. From Tuesday onward, temperatures fall to the 50s to 70s. We will have a couple of chances of precipitation on Tuesday and Wednesday. It will most likely fall as rain in the plains and a wintry mix or snow in the mountains.

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Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

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