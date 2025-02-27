Back to sunshine and warmer temperatures through the end of February

Tonight's Forecast:

Showers will continue in the mountain valleys, moving south of HWY 50 tonight and ending by 11 pm. Generally, 1-4 inches of snow will be possible above 1,000 feet and an inch or less below 10,000 feet in elevation. The sky will clear out overnight and it will be chilly, dropping to the teens in the mountains and 20s in the plains.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 23; High: 58;

Sunny with S wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph. The high temperature will be about 10 degrees above average.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 23; High: 62;

Sunny and mild with high temperatures rising almost 10 degrees above average. Wind will be out of the SSW at 5-10 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 26; High: 62;

Sunny and warm on Thursday with WSW wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 16; High: 53;

Sunny and mild on Thursday with W wind at 5 mph gusting to 10 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 21; High: 54;

Sunny and mild on Thursday. Wind will be light from the S at 5-10 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 20s; High: 50s-60s;

Mostly sunny and mild on Thursday with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Wind will be out of the SW at 5-10 mph gusting 15-20 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 23/23; High: 57/60;

Mostly sunny and mild on Thursday. Wind will be out of the WSW at 5-10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: teens; High: 50s;

Mostly sunny with the mountain valleys rising to the 50s on Thursday. Any snow from Wednesday night will melt quickly.

Extended outlook forecast:

Friday will be another beautiful day with 50s and 60s in southern Colorado. The weekend will be mild as well, with the 50s and 60s continuing. Clouds will build over the weekend and there is a low chance of showers on Sunday. A storm system arrives early next week, with a cold front arriving either Monday night or Tuesday morning. There will be a wintry mix of rain and snow in our region, starting as early as Monday night and lasting into Tuesday.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

