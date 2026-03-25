Back to record heat this week in Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

There will be a light breeze overnight, with a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures will be warm tonight with lows about 15-20 degrees above average.

Fire Danger Wednesday:

A RED FLAG WARNING is in effect for Fremont County and the San Luis Valley from noon until 7 pm.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 51; High: 86;

It will be HOT on Wednesday, with the forecast high of 86 set to smash the current record for March 25th of 75 set in 2012. It will be mostly sunny with WSW wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 46; High: 91;

A record-breaking Wednesday is expected, with the current forecast of 91 set to break the daily record high of 81 from 2004. It will be mostly sunny with WSW wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 53; High: 89;

RED FLAG WARNING from noon until 7 pm. It will be another hot day with low humidity. Wind will be gusty out of the W at 10 mph gusting to 35 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 44; High: 76;

It will be mostly sunny and toasty on Wednesday. Wind will be gusty out of the W at 10 mph, gusting to 30 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 53; High: 84;

Wednesday will be toasty in Monument and the Tri-Lakes. Wind will be gusty out of the W at 5-10 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 40s-50s; High: 80s-90s;

It will be mostly sunny and hot on Wednesday with upper 80s and low 90s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 51/48; High: 84/88;

Toasty on Wednesday with gusty W wind at 5-15 mph gusting 20-30 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 30s-40s; High: 70s-80s;

RED FLAG WARNING from noon until 7 pm for the San Luis Valley. It will be a warm and breezy day in the mountain valleys. Wind will be out of the W at 10-15 mph, gusting 30-40 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

More record temperatures are possible on Thursday. Fire danger will be more widespread, with FIRE WEATHER WATCHES issued.

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Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

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