Back to normal temperatures on Wednesday with a breezy cold front

Tonight's Forecast:

A cold front will blow through southern Colorado between about 10 pm and 1 am. The wind will shift out of a northerly direction, gusting 15-35 mph overnight. Temperatures will fall below freezing overnight and will be cooler on Wednesday.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 27; High: 45;

Cooler on Wednesday, but back to seasonable temperatures. Wind will be out of the NE at 5-10 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 28; High: 51;

Partly cloudy and cooler on Wednesday. Wind will be out of the ENE at 5-10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 28; High: 48;

Cooler on Wednesday with partly cloudy sky conditions. Wind will be out of the ENE at 5-10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 21; High: 39;

Partly cloudy with a low chance of an afternoon snow shower with little to no accumulation. Wind will be out of the NNW at 5-10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 24; High: 40;

Partly cloudy and chilly on Wednesday with N wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 20s-30s; High: 50s;

Partly cloudy and cooler on Wednesday with highs in the low 50s. Wind will be breezy from the N at 5-15 mph gusting up to 35 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 27/28; High: 45/48;

Partly cloudy and chilly on Wednesday. Wind will be out of the NNE at 5-15 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Mountain valleys forecast: Low: 20s; High: 40s;

It will be partly cloudy with spotty light snow showers in the mountain valleys, with little to no accumulation, and up to an inch or two on the mountain tops. Temperatures will be overall cooler, with upper 30s to upper 40s for most, but as high as the low 50s in Alamosa. The San Luis Valley will experience gusty wind up to 35 mph, leading to high fire danger with a red flag warning in effect from 1-8 pm.

Extended outlook forecast:

High pressure takes back over and warmer weather returns through the end of the week. 50s and 60s are back by Thursday and 60s and 70s are back by Friday. Conditions will be breezy and sunny to end the month.

