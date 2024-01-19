Back to brr today, but a weekend warm up will make for good outdoor activity weather.

Today’s Forecast:

The brr is back today in southern Colorado, as arctic air grazes the state. A bit of light snow fell overnight in the central to southern part of Colorado Springs, around 1/2" - and pretty much nowhere else. Your AM commute may have a few slick spots in these areas - but the main story today is the cold. Highs today wide will be in the mid 20s. Winds will remain relatively light around 10-15 mph from the south, with mostly cloudy skies.

Tonight will be similarly cold - lows in the teens to single digits, colder the lower in elevation you are. If you've got Friday night plans, you'll need the same winter coat you leave with this morning.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 25; Low: 12.

Mostly cloudy and cold, with south winds at 10-15 mph. These south winds are why we won't keep the single digit morning chill all day and that warm up continues this weekend. Bundle up!

Pueblo forecast: High: 26; Low: 8.

Mostly cloudy during the morning, with partly cloudy skies by 2:00PM. Southwest winds at 10-20 mph.

Canon City forecast: High: 30; Low: 20.

Mostly cloudy with southeast winds at 10 mph. A few peaks of afternoon sun.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 36; Low: 22.

Mostly cloudy during the morning becoming partly sunny by 3:00PM. Southwest winds at 10-15 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: Upper 20s; Low: 10s.

Mostly cloudy during the morning becoming partly sunny by 2:00PM. South winds 10-15 mph. Cold again tonight!

Plains forecast: High: Low 20s; Low: 0-10.

Partly sunny with southeast winds at 10 mph. Cold with wind chills in the teens all day! Cold again tonight as well.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 32/33; Low: 16/17.

Partly sunny with southeast winds at 10 mph. Cold, but slightly warmer than areas further to your north!

Mountains forecast: High: 30s; Low: 10s/20s.

Partly sunny in the southern mountains, cloudy in the central and northern mountains with west winds at 10-20 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Temperatures baby step their way up the stairs this weekend, rising 10-15 degrees each day. Saturday's highs will be in the mid to upper 30s, and Sunday we'll be back to the low 50s. Sky wise, a blend of clouds and sun for the next few days with a weather maker Sunday west of the continental divide that won't make it to us.

Next week looks seasonable to around 5 degrees above average, and relatively quiet, until late in the week, when our next weather system may approach the area, lowering temperatures.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

