Back to 70s and 80s on Saturday with evening thunderstorms

Overnight will be partly cloudy with a few spotty thunderstorms possible through midnight. Temperatures will be near average overnight.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 56; High: 83;

Partly cloudy on Saturday with a chance of evening thunderstorms. Storms may produce hail and heavy rain.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 61; High: 86;

Partly cloudy on Saturday and cooler, with a chance of evening thunderstorms. Heavy rain and hail would be the main storm threats.

Canon City forecast: Low: 62; High: 84;

Partly cloudy on Saturday and cooler with a chance of afternoon thunderstorms.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 44; High: 74;

Partly cloudy on Saturday with a chance of afternoon thunderstorms.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 51; High: 79;

Saturday will be cooler than Friday was, with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Plains forecast: Low: 60s; High: 80s;

Saturday highs will reach the mid to upper 80s with a chance of evening thunderstorms. Some storms may be strong with heavy rain, hail, and strong wind gusts.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 59/60; High: 82/83;

Partly cloudy with a chance of late afternoon and evening thunderstorms.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s/50s; High: 70s/80s;

The mountain valleys will be partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon through the evening. Some storms may have heavy rain and hail.

Sunday will be a couple of degrees warmer than Saturday with thunderstorms likely once again, scattered across the region.

