Awesome weather is expected for Labor Day weekend in southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

It will be mostly clear tonight and cool. Temperatures will drop to the 40s in the mountains and 50s for I-25 and the plains. Winds will be light overnight.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 53; High: 83;

Sunny on Saturday with E wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 54; High: 88;

Sunny and warm on Saturday with ESE wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 58; High: 86;

Saturday will be mostly sunny with ESE wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 45; High: 77;

Mostly sunny on Saturday with NE wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 51; High: 81;

Monument will be sunny on Saturday with ESE wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 50s; High: 80s/90;

It will be a sunny Saturday in the plains with highs in the mid-80s and as high as 90. Winds will be breezy from the ESE at 5-15 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 54/53; High: 82/81;

It will be a comfortable and sunny Saturday with ENE wind around 5-10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s; High: 70s/80s;

The mountains will be partly cloudy on Saturday with an isolated shower possible in the San Luis Valley. Otherwise, it will be breezy and mild with highs in the low 70s to low 80s.

Extended outlook forecast:

Sunday and Monday will have nearly the same weather conditions as Saturday with sunshine in the plains and a few spotty showers in the mountains. Temperatures will be close to average, generally with 70s to low 80s in the mountains and 80s to low 90s in the plains.

