August begins with hot temperatures and a few isolated thunderstorms

Tonight's Forecast:

Tonight will be mostly clear, but there will be some wildfire smoke in the air from fires in northern Colorado. The further south and west you go, the less smoke will be in the air. Overnight temperatures will be near average.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 60; High: 92;

Toasty for the first day of August, about 6 degrees above average. The sky will be hazy and air quality may be poor due to ozone and wildfire smoke. There is a low chance of an afternoon thunderstorm.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 64; High: 96;

Hot on Thursday with the temperature about 3 degrees above average. A haze in the sky may be due to wildfire smoke from northern Colorado. There is a low chance of a thunderstorm in the afternoon.

Canon City forecast: Low: 65; High: 94;

Mostly sunny in the morning and then partly cloudy in the afternoon. There is a chance of an isolated afternoon thunderstorm, otherwise it will be a hot and dry day.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 49; High: 85;

Mostly sunny in the morning and then clouds increase in the afternoon with a chance of a thunderstorm. The day will otherwise be hot with a light haze from wildfire smoke.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 58; High: 89;

The Monument area will be very warm on Thursday with a haze in the sky due to wildfire smoke from northern Colorado. There is a low chance of afternoon or evening thunderstorms.

Plains forecast: Low: 60s; High: 90s;

Mostly sunny and hot, just shy of the triple digits in the eastern plains. The sky will be hazy from wildfire smoke. There is a chance of isolated evening thunderstorms, but they will be very hit or miss.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 60/60; High: 91/90;

Mostly sunny for the first half of the day with hot temperatures. Thunderstorms are possible in the late afternoon.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s/50s; High: 80s;

The mountain valleys will be hot, with highs in the mid to upper-80s on Thursday. Widely scattered thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon.

Extended outlook forecast:

Friday will be similar to Thursday with hot temperatures, a hazy sky with wildfire smoke, and a chance of afternoon thunderstorms.

The hot weather continues into the weekend, with storms favoring the mountains.

