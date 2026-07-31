Aspen Acres Fire under another flash flood watch on Friday

Tonight's Forecast:

A few isolated rain showers and thunderstorms may linger in the plains tonight in the early morning hours of Friday, ending before sunrise. A cold front will move in from the north overnight into early Friday morning, bringing northerly wind gusts of 25-35 mph.

Friday Flash Flood Watch:

A flash flood watch is in effect from noon until 9 pm for the Aspen Acres Burn Zone.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 59; High: 86;

Friday will be partly cloudy with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon and evening.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 62; High: 92;

Seasonable temperatures and mostly sunny on Friday. Thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon and evening.

Cañon City forecast: Low: 63; High: 89;

Friday will be mostly sunny early on, then clouds increase in the afternoon. Thunderstorms will be possible in the afternoon and early evening.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 51; High: 76;

It will be partly cloudy on Friday with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 55; High: 81;

It will be partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.

Plains forecast: Low: 60s; High: 90s;

Highs will be in the low to mid-90s on Friday. Thunderstorms will be possible in the late afternoon and evening.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 60/60; High: 85/89;

It will be mostly sunny on Friday with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s-50s; High: 70s-80s;

Friday will be mostly sunny with thunderstorms possible in the early afternoon to early evening. This brings a risk of flash flooding to the Aspen Acres Fire, see the flood watch above.

Extended outlook forecast:

Temperatures will climb over the weekend, and conditions will be drying out. There is a low chance of thunderstorms on Saturday, mostly in areas south of HWY 50. But, in general it will be a sunny and hot weekend.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.