As snow ends this evening, dangerous wind chills will follow

Tonight's Forecast:

Most active Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories should be allowed to expire by midnight, but a few in the eastern Plains will last until 6 am Thursday. Snow on top of what has already fallen over the past 24 hours will be extremely light, with only an additional 1-3" possible for the Plains, and an additional 2-7" for the mountains.

The other story will be the bitter cold air and dangerous wind chill values. Parts of Southern Colorado will go under a Wind Chill Advisory at 9 pm, with these advisories continuing into Thursday morning.

KOAA weather Starting at 9 pm, a Wind Chill Advisory will go into effect for parts of Southern Colorado

With such a cold blast of air tonight, be very careful not to leave any skin exposed to the elements for more than a few minutes. Areas where the wind chill value drops down to near -25 degrees may experience frostbite in as little as 20 minutes.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: -6; High: 19. After a super cold night with wind chill values as low as -9 to -19 degrees, there won't be a ton of relief just yet as highs are once again expected to remain well below freezing on Thursday.

Pueblo forecast: Low: -5; High: 20. Overnight wind chill values may get as cold as -12 degrees in Pueblo as the mercury early Thursday morning dips to below zero. Our afternoon high will struggle to reach 20 degrees as sunshine is expected to prevail by the afternoon.

Canon City forecast: Low: -4; High: 21. After a frigid start that will bring wind chill values of -6 to -16 degrees to the Canon City area, daytime highs on Thursday are once again expected to remain below freezing.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: -10; High: 16. Make sure that you are dressed for the cold if you have to be outside tomorrow morning in Teller County. On top of wind chill values in the -10s and -20s, temperatures will remain below freezing through the afternoon hours even with the addition of sunshine.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: -10s/-0s; High: 10s/20s. A Wind Chill Advisory will remain in effect in northern El Paso County until 9 am Thursday, with dangerous overnight wind chill temperatures expected across the region. Sunshine is expected to return by the afternoon, but it won't help promote much of a warm-up.

Plains forecast: Low: -0s; High: 10s/20s. Bitterly cold Arctic air and extreme wind chill temperatures will impact the Plains through Thursday morning, with a Wind Chill Advisory in effect for Prowers, Kiowa and Baca counties. Even as the sun returns by the afternoon, the deep freeze is expected to continue.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: -0s/0s; High: 10s/20s. Overnight wind chills will be brutal, and could drop as low as -15 degrees at times through Thursday morning. Thursday afternoon will be sunny and very cold, with highs well below average for this time of the year.

Mountains forecast: High: -10s/-0s; Low: 0s/10s. As snow showers come to an end after midnight, temperatures will tumble down well past 0 tonight, with wind chill readings in some areas as cold as -25 degrees. Highs on Thursday will be cold as well, only warming into the single digits and teens.

Extended outlook forecast:

After another frigid start to the day on Friday, temperatures by the end of the week will enter recovery mode. Warmer air will continue to build into Saturday before a weak cold front drops temperatures by 5-10 degrees on Sunday, with some light snow possible in the Rockies. Good recovery follows again early next week as highs return to the 40s and 50s across the Plains.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.