Areas of snow, freezing rain and fog linger on Monday

Today’s Forecast:

This morning there are areas of fog and low clouds across southern Colorado. Overnight snow and rain have cleared up for the morning. But an additional round of snow and freezing rain is possible this afternoon, favoring the plains. Snow showers will start around noon near I-25 and then move east into the plains through the early evening. Additional snowfall today in southern Colorado will be an inch or less.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 35; Low: 16. Mostly cloudy or foggy today with an additional round of snow this afternoon. Additional accumulation 1 inch or less.

Pueblo forecast: High: 39; Low: 18. Mostly cloudy with patchy fog today with a burst of snow possible this afternoon. Additional accumulation 1 inch or less.

Canon City forecast: High: 40; Low: 23. Mostly cloudy today with thawing roads, and brief light snow possible late morning to early afternoon. Additional accumulation 0.5 inch or less.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 32; Low: 12. Mostly cloudy today with another round of snow possible in the late morning to early afternoon. Additional accumulation 0.5 inch or less.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 31; Low: 13. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in place until 5 pm. Mostly cloudy or foggy today with an additional round of snow this afternoon. Additional accumulation 1 inch or less.

Plains forecast: High: 40s; Low: teens/20s. A burst of snow is possible this afternoon, with additional accumulation today of an inch or less. Areas of freezing rain are also possible.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 43/45; Low: 23/21. Mostly cloudy today with a round of snowfall possible this afternoon with accumulations of an inch or less.

Mountains forecast: High: 30s/40s; Low: teens/20s. Light spotty snow showers are possible during the day, with the bulk of snowfall already on the ground. Additional accumulation an inch or less.

Extended outlook forecast:

Conditions remain partly to mostly cloudy on Tuesday with temperatures remaining chilly in the 30s and low 40s. Then we will see sunshine and gradually warming temperatures through the week. The warmest day will be Friday in the 40s and 50s.

