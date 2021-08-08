Areas of smoke and haze will stick around on Monday

Tonight's Forecast:

Some reduction in smoke levels is expected this evening, but it likely won't be significant enough for most of us to even notice. In fact, an Air Quality Alert has been continued until at least 9 am Monday for all of Southern Colorado as the smoke is expected to thicken up once again by Monday morning.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 60; High: 95. Areas of smoke will continue to impact air quality across the Pikes Peak Region on Monday, with heat the other big story for the start of the work week.

PUEBLO: Low: 60; High: 102. Hazy skies with areas of thick smoke on Monday. Along with the smoke, the heat will be the other big story as triple digit temps return to the forecast.

CANON CITY: Low: 63; High: 97. Hazy sunshine, areas of smoke and above average highs on Monday as temperatures soar into the upper 90s.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 51; High: 82. Smoky skies and warmer highs on Monday. The smoke plume may thin out some by the afternoon, but air quality won't improve much over the next 24 hours.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 50s; High: 80s/90s. Dry and smoky on Monday as high pressure builds across the region, bringing a hot start to the week for the Tri-Lakes area.

PLAINS: Low: 50s/60s; High: 90s/100s. Hot and dry as the heat peaks across the Plains on Monday. In addition to the heat, smoky skies will remain an issue throughout the day.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 50s; High: 90s. Massive wildfires burning across the western U.S. will spread heavy amounts of smoke into the forecast again on Monday.

MOUNTAINS: Low: 40s/50s; High: 70s/80s. Smoky skies will continue to plague our state on Monday, with poor air quality also expected for the mountains of Southern Colorado.

Extended Outlook:

A weak cold front will drop highs by a couple of degrees on Tuesday, but with moisture lacking, only an isolated storm seems possible over the mountains and Palmer Divide. High pressure resumes its dominance as above average temperatures continue for Southern Colorado from Wednesday to Thursday. At the same time, the extended models favor enough moisture returning to the mountains by late this week to generate daily afternoon thunderstorms, but the models are still struggling with rainfall for areas along and east of the interstate.

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter