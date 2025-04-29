Areas of frost Tuesday morning, with some showers Tuesday evening

Today’s Forecast:

There's a big chill in the air from last night's cold front that has many areas above 6,500 feet sitting near the freezing mark. Areas of frost will be possible during the morning hours, and any sensitive crops or vegetation planted this past weekend should be covered until warming occurs. That warming will be stunted compared to yesterday, with highs as much as 5-10 degrees cooler from Monday afternoon.

Snow showers in the mountains above 9,000 feet will spread east towards the Plains this evening, with a spot shower or two possible throughout Southern Colorado. In Teller County, the freezing level will lower to near 8,500 feet by this evening, with a dusting to 1" possible in some areas.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 59; Low: 36. After a chilly and frosty morning, highs today will be around 5-10 degrees cooler than yesterday as we are only expected to warm into the upper 50s. A spot shower or two will be possible this evening in the Pikes Peak Region.

Pueblo forecast: High: 64; Low: 38. A dry and chilly start to our Tuesday will give way to a seasonably cool afternoon in the middle 60s, followed by a small chance of a rain shower this evening.

Canon City forecast: High: 61; Low: 40. We're feeling a chill in the air this morning so grab a jacket as you head out for the day. This afternoon will be cool, with increasing clouds and low end shower chances.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 52; Low: 30. Temperatures have been in the 20s this morning and although we'll warm into the lower 50s this afternoon, a chance of rain and snow showers will follow this evening. A light dusting may be possible on grassy surfaces and rooftops.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 50s; Low: 30s. Cold and dry this morning, with highs this afternoon much cooler compared to what we saw yesterday. By this evening, a few rain or snow showers will be possible, with little to no impact.

Plains forecast: High: 60s; Low: 30s/40s. Cooling highs and less wind will make for a pretty nice Tuesday on the Plains. Although most areas will stay dry, there's about a 20% chance of a rain shower or thunderstorm this evening, with the best chances south of Highway 50.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 50s; Low: 30s. Quiet conditions this morning will give way to a chance of showers and thunderstorms late this afternoon and evening. Rain could be quite heavy today in parts of Las Animas and Huerfano counties.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s. An incoming storm will bring rain and snow showers to the mountains this afternoon and evening. 1-3" of accumulation will be possible today for areas above 9,000 feet, with the highest totals expected in the southern Sangres.

Extended outlook forecast:

Temperatures will recover nicely on Wednesday, with a return to upper 60s and 70s on the Plains and a small chance of an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Our next cold front will arrive Wednesday night, and it will cool highs back down to the 50s and very low 60s on Thursday. Thursday also looks pretty soggy, with a good chance of showers and thunderstorms across Southern Colorado.

Drier air on the Plains Friday will lead to less numerous showers for Colorado Springs and Pueblo, with isolated showers still possible both Friday and Saturday in the mountains and across Teller County. Highs will be near average in Colorado Springs on Friday before warming back into the 70s this weekend.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.