Arctic cold with periodic snow Saturday in southern Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

The core of our Arctic airmass is moving southwest through Colorado this morning, while two upper level systems interact. One, a "northern stream" system diving down from the Pacific Northwest, the other, a wet "southern stream" closed low spinning well south - centered over Baja California.

Weather in the United States - and the mid-latitudes in general, is driven by contrasts. It is the contrast in moisture, and temperature, that drives low pressure systems, fronts, precipitation, and wind. In meteorology, we call this baroclinicity...a fun word to say and probably good for scrabble too, which is a better activity than anything outside today.

So - what's going on here? We have an unusually large contrast between moisture and air temperature across the country from north to south. Our southern stream system is more of a typical "spring" type storm system. It has high moisture content, good energy, and the track while fairly far south is a typical one we get in the early Spring. Meanwhile, the polar vortex - a big spinning region of air that's typically centered over the poles, has weakened significantly. This has allowed cold arctic air to bulge outward - very far south of where it's typically trapped. And then, on top of that, we have a more typical northern track disturbance racing down from the Pacific Northwest. Across the plains of the U.S, the final ingredient is Gulf moisture. An unusually strong for January stream of sub-tropical wet air is feeding into the southern United States. This warm and wet air is quickly rising up above the colder, denser polar air, and interacting with all the energy we just talked about. The result is a massive, sprawling, powerful weather system that will have major impacts nationwide this weekend.

Locally, we deal with everything except the Gulf moisture which is largely why we don't get the impressive snow (and sleet and ice) totals seen by our neighbors to the east. We'll continue to see periodic snow showers today in southern Colorado with low impacts. We saw 0.9" of snow yesterday at the Colorado Springs airport out of 0.02" of actual liquid precipitation. That's an astonishing 1:40+ ratio of rain to snow. This is a reflection of the incredibly cold, and dry, environment.

We will keep clouds today in southern Colorado, and it will stay cold. Highs will only reach the teens with single digit wind chills all day. Cover all exposed skin - frostbite times are reduced in this environment and hypothermia risk is elevated. If your home doesn't have to leave faucets on a slow drip in your home to prevent pipes from bursting in the cold weather.

Some additional energy in the mid-part of the atmosphere arrives this afternoon and will provide some extra focus for more sustained snow showers.

Tonight temperatures will drop back to the single digits for lows.

Winter Weather Advisories are active in Pueblo today. Winter Storm Warnings are in place for high elevations of the southern mountains above 10-11 thousand feet. Cold Weather Advisories are in place for the eastern plains, and the San Luis Valley.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 15; Low: 3.

Pueblo forecast: High: 12; Low: -1.

Canon City forecast: High: 18; Low: 2.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 16; Low: -3.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: Teens; Low: 0/Negative.

Plains forecast: High: 5-10; Low: Negatives.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 17/20; Low: 0/2.

Mountains forecast: High: 10s; Low: Negatives.

Extended outlook forecast:

The sky will clear overnight between storm systems, and Sunday morning will be cold and mainly clear with low wind chills once again. Clouds return in the early afternoon, and light snow showers will impact the area in the evening associated with another Arctic cold front. Highs will remain cold in the low 20s. The Broncos game will be very cold with temperatures in the 20s to teens, wind chills in the single digits. It will turn breezy after the front arrives with gusts out of the northeast to 20 mph, decreasing through the game.

Behind the next front, lows Sunday night will turn negative for parts of the region once again. Monday morning wind chills will also be very cold across southern Colorado - well negative. Skies will also clear out early Monday.

We'll begin to warm on Monday as the core of the cold air shifts east but temperatures remain below average as snow across the plains reflects sunlight back to space.

A more moderate trend is in store mid-week with seasonal highs in the mid-40s and partly cloudy skies.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.