Arctic blast Thursday morning to give way to a late week warm-up

Today’s Forecast:

A Cold Weather Advisory will remain in effect this morning until 8 am, with wind chill values as low as -15 to -25°F. In these types of situations, frostbite can settle develop in as little as 15 to 30 minutes on exposed skin. If you're up early, take precautions by protecting pets, pipes and people.

A developing ridge of high pressure will allow for our first afternoon with above freezing highs in Colorado Springs since Monday. Today's highs across Southern Colorado will warm into the 30s and 40s, with lows tonight considerably warmer than the past two nights.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 34; Low: 20. It's been three days that we've seen the mercury in Colorado Springs above the freezing mark. After a brutally cold start to our Thursday, we'll be able to rise above 32 degrees this afternoon for the first time since Monday.

Pueblo forecast: High: 34; Low: 16. Negative temperatures this morning and wind chill temperatures as low as -10 to -20°F will give way to a warming airmass as our high this afternoon looks to top out in the middle 30s.

Canon City forecast: High: 39; Low: 25. After a super cold morning, highs Thursday afternoon in eastern Fremont County will rebound into the upper 30s and lower 40s under mostly sunny skies.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 36; Low: 21. Snowmelt sunshine will return to Teller County on Thursday, with our highs this afternoon warming into the 30s. Dry skies are expected for the next 12-24 hours.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 30s; Low: 10s/20s. Moderate southerly breezes around 10-20 mph will boost temperatures into the 30s this afternoon, our first time above freezing since Monday afternoon.

Plains forecast: High: 30s/40s; Low: 10s/20s. Freezing fog this morning, combined with wind chill temperatures in the -15 to -30°F range. Sunshine will push highs into the 30s and 40s this afternoon, with an even warmer day on tap for our Friday.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 30s/40s; Low: 20s/30s. Warmer, with sunshine and breezy south winds during the day across the southern I-25 corridor. Increasing wind tonight has prompted a High Wind Watch, with overnight wind gusts to 55 mph.

Mountains forecast: High: 20s/30s; Low: 10s/20s. Breezy to gusty south winds this afternoon will give way to stronger wind gusts tonight as snow develops over the southeastern mountains. Through Friday morning, as much as 1-4" of snow will fall, with much higher amounts expected in the San Juans.

Extended outlook forecast:

High pressure will continue to influence our weather on Friday, allowing for a sizeable increase in temperatures as daytime highs will warm into the middle 50s in Colorado Springs. Breezy to gusty southwest winds will be gusting in the 20-30 mph range at times Friday afternoon.

Heavy snow that's expected to impact the mountains from Thursday evening through Saturday will be associated with some energy that could bring us a few rain or snow showers Friday afternoon and evening. A cold front Saturday morning will drop highs back down to the 30s this weekend, with light snow showers and light accumulations in the Springs on Saturday. Snow totals from Friday to Saturday in Colorado Springs are expected to range between a light dusting to 2". Higher amounts will be possible from Woodland Park to Monument.

