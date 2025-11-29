Arctic blast continues with reinforcing cold air surge, more mountain snow ahead

Today’s Forecast:

It will be very cold today in southern Colorado, following a cold front early this morning. Highs will be in the low 30s in most areas, with gusty north winds this morning. Winds will reduce along I-25 by mid-morning, but it will take until mid-afternoon for the winds to slow over the eastern counties. Expect wind chills in the teens, and bundle up today. Skies will be mainly sunny.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 34; Low: 12.

Pueblo forecast: High: 37; Low: 14.

Canon City forecast: High: 36; Low: 15.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 33; Low: 13.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 30s; Low: 10s.

Plains forecast: High: 30s; Low: 8-15.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 35/36; Low: 14/15.

Mountains forecast: High: 20s; Low: 0-10s.

Extended outlook forecast:

High pressure moving through Nebraska will lead to a circulation that pushes more cold air into Colorado tonight and Sunday. This will be aided by a secondary upper level disturbance also pushing through the state - ahead of a main circulation emanating from the Pacific Northwest and moving through Utah, Nevada, and eventually the 4-corners region through Monday. Lows tonight will be in the teens, and highs Sunday in the upper 20s, to low 30s. It will not be as windy though. Skies will be mostly cloudy across southern Colorado due to upslope flow and multiple weak moisture plumes. Energy from the aforementioned system begins impacting the western mountains by Sunday morning, leading to some mountain travel impacts there. Snow spreads east toward the central mountains in the afternoon. The moisture and energy reach the southern mountains in late afternoon to early evening.

Sunday night, a brief period of snow is possible in the Pikes Peak Region and southern I-25 into Monday morning. Accumulations at the moment look low, with minor impacts to the AM commute possible. Snow totals of a dusting to an inch look possible outside the mountains. We'll see a slight warm up Monday into the middle 30s.

Tuesday brings a brief ridge through the state, with highs in the middle 40s and more sunshine. Another system will approach Wednesday with cooler temperatures, clouds, and a weak snow shower chance.

