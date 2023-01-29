Arctic air returns tonight, with dangerous wind chills through Monday

Tonight's Forecast:

An Arctic cold front will blast though Southern Colorado this evening, leaving us with our first real taste of super cold air this year. Overnight lows will drop down to the single digits this evening along the I-25 corridor, with a few spots in the eastern Plains likely to see negative lows.

Along with the possibility of snow will come the potential for areas of freezing fog and freezing drizzle. While accumulations should generally be light (less than 1"), a light glaze of ice will be possible on bridges and other elevated surfaces. If you're on the roads later tonight, keep your speeds low and slow, and avoid tailgating other drivers.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 3; High: 14; Cold and cloudy on Sunday, with areas of fog and a few light snow showers possible as we close out the weekend. Any accumulations should stay under 0.5" in the Pikes Peak Region.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 7; High: 18; Morning fog on Sunday will lift to improve visibility by the afternoon, but with cloudy skies sticking around and some occasional flurries, our weekend will end feeling very much like the dead of winter.

Canon City forecast: Low: 11; High: 19; Old Man Winter is back, and for Canon City on Sunday, we'll be feeling it with brutal cold and a slight chance of on-again/off-again snow showers.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 4; High: 25; Cold and windy for Teller County on Sunday, and although we won't experience the brunt of the Arctic air up here, we'll still be feeling the impacts from the cold air blast both in terms of the cold and some light snow showers.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 0s; High: 10s; Super cold on Sunday, and along with below zero wind chill temperatures, there could also be some light snow for the Palmer Divide area.

Plains forecast: Low: -0s/0s; High: 10s/20s; The first real big push of Polar air will impact the Plains on Sunday, with temperatures down by as much as 20-30 degrees from today. Along with the cold will come a breezy, gray and foggy day, with inside plans probably your best option tomorrow.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 0s/10s; High: 20s/30s; Cold and windy for the southern I-25 corridor on Sunday, with morning fog and low clouds giving way to a partly sunny afternoon.

Mountains forecast: Low: 0s; High: 10s/20s; Mostly cloudy, cold and somewhat unsettled for the mountains of Southern Colorado on Sunday, with some light snow showers and light accumulations possible for the Wet Mountains and Sangres.

Extended outlook forecast:

The coldest part of the Arctic outbreak will come on Monday morning, with sub-zero temperatures and -15 degree to -25 degree wind chill values. For anyone having to spend time outdoors, make sure to cover all surfaces of your body as frostbite may occur in these conditions in as little as 30 minutes.

High temperatures will remain around 30 degrees below average on Monday, and after one more super cold morning Tuesday, highs Tuesday afternoon should climb to above freezing from Colorado Springs to Pueblo to Canon City. A more docile pattern will follow late in the week as temperatures look nice and our weather dry for the start of February.

