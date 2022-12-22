Arctic Air Blog: Tracking the dangerous cold

The cold is just as bad as we expected it would be this morning.

Wind chills are broadly in the -10 to -30 degree range as of 2 am and could drop to -20 to -50 degrees by 6 am.

Snow fell last night with the bulk of our accumulation spread between Denver and the Pikes Peak Region. Snow melt has little effect when temperatures are this cold and so CDOT will rely on a mix of sand and blade scraping to clear the roads.

In Case of Accident Alert Status:

This means that in the case of a traffic accident, all parties involved should agree to exchange information and report the accident individually if:



No one was injured or died.

Drugs and alcohol are not suspected as factors in the crash.

The wreck didn’t damage any public property, like road signs, utility poles, or guard rails.

It was not a hit and run.



If any of those factors are applicable to the situation, law enforcement should be contacted.

