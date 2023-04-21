April showers bring cool and uncomfortable weekend weather

Tonight's Forecast:

Scattered snow showers are possible this evening between Denver and Monument and into Teller County. Gradually, these showers will spread south across southern Colorado overnight. The rain-snow line will dip as low as 5,000 feet by Saturday morning. Showers will briefly leave ice or snow on roads tonight before melting Saturday.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 29; High: 39; Snow showers in the morning and a mix of off-and-on rain and snow showers through Saturday afternoon. Snow accumulations of a dusting to 2 inches.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 31; High: 44; Light snow in the morning and isolated rain possible in the afternoon on Saturday. A dusting of snow is possible on the grass, otherwise, it will be a cloudy and wet day.

Canon City forecast: Low: 32; High: 44; Light snow in the morning and scattered rain in the afternoon. Snow may accumulate to about an inch, mostly on the grass.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 23; High: 31; Snow showers expected off and on Saturday with accumulations of 2-4 inches by Saturday evening.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 22; High: 36; Snow showers expected tonight and on Saturday with accumulations of 2-4 inches by Saturday evening.

Plains forecast: Low: 30s; High: 40s/50s; Cloudy on Saturday with spotty rain showers possible, favoring areas further west, closer to I-25.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 29/28; High: 43/46; Cloudy on Saturday with spotty rain and snow showers.

Mountains forecast: Low: 20s/30s; High: 30s/40s; Snow showers expected on Saturday with a couple of inches possible for mountain valleys. Mountain passes over the continental divide will be hard to navigate with snow totals of around half a foot.

Extended outlook forecast:

Sunday will be the drier and warmer day of the weekend with temperatures returning to the 40s and 50s in the mountains and 50s to 60s in the plains. Monday begins warm with a chance of afternoon thunderstorms and rain showers across the region. More rain and snow showers remain in the forecast on Tuesday and Wednesday with chilly temperatures. This will be a good dose of moisture across the region, with precipitation totals betwee Monday and Wednesday from 0.50"-1.5".

