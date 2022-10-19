Another warm October day on Thursday

Tonight's Forecast:

Temperatures will be warmer tonight than they have been so far this week. Expect a clear sky and light winds tonight.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 39; High: 76; Another very warm day, about 10 degrees above average. The sky will be sunny and the winds will be light.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 34; High: 82; Sunny and warm on Thursday with light winds.

Canon City forecast: Low: 41; High: 80; Very warm for mid-October with a light breeze and plenty of sunshine.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 32; High: 68; A chilly start followed by a warm and sunny afternoon. A gorgeous day.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 37; High: 73; A sunny day with light wind and mild temperatures Thursday.

Plains forecast: Low: 30s/40s; High: 70s/80s; Upper-70s to low-80s and a light breeze on Thursday.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 35/37; High: 74/76; A sunny and very warm day for mid-October with a light breeze.

Mountains forecast: Low: 20s/30s; High: 60s/70s; Cool and crisp in the morning followed by an afternoon in the mid-60s to low-70s in the mountain valleys. Smoke may still be visible from the prescribed burn near Lake George.

Extended outlook forecast:

Temperatures stay warm through the weekend. Then a strong cold front approaches. Saturday will be a breezy day and then Sunday will be very windy across the region as a cold front makes it's way through Colorado. There will be heavy mountain snow on Sunday and wind gusts will approach 40 mph during the day in southern Colorado. This will drop temperatures to the 40s and 50s Monday and it will bring hard freezes overnight in the plains to start the week.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.