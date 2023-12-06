Another warm day on Wednesday with highs about 20 degrees above average

Tonight's Forecast:

Clear and calm tonight, with overnight lows about 5-10 degrees above average. It will still be chilly enough for a jacket or sweater.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 29; High: 65;

Sunny on Wednesday with a high temperature nearly 20 degrees above average. Wind will be from the SW at 5-10 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 26; High: 68;

Warm and sunny tomorrow, with a high temperature about 20 degrees above average. Wind will be from the WSW at 5-10 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 37; High: 68;

Wednesday will be a warm one with W wind at 10-15 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 29; High: 57;

Sunny tomorrow with WSW wind at 10-15 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 31; High: 62;

Sunny on Wednesday with mild temperatures. Wind will be light from the W at 5-10 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 20s; High: 60s/70s;

Sunny on Wednesday with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Wind will be light from the WSW about 5-10 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 32/32; High: 65/68;

Sunny and mild on Wednesday. Winds will be breezy from the W at 10-15 mph.

Mountain valleys forecast: Low: 20s; High: 50s;

A light breeze and sunshine on Wednesday. Mountain valleys will warm to the mid to upper 50s.

Extended outlook forecast:

Thursday will warm once again with a few more clouds and gusty winds. The next storm moves in on Friday. Temperatures will fall during the day as snow showers move into the region. Expect snow to begin later Friday morning and expand from the NW to the SE in southern Colorado. Snow continues Friday night and then lets up by mid-day Saturday. Expect winter travel conditions from Friday afternoon through Saturday morning.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.