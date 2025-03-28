Another warm day on Friday before weekend weather changes in Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

It will be mild tonight to the 30s in the mountains and 40s in the plains. The sky will be mostly clear. The morning will be calm and nice on Friday.

Friday Fire Danger:

Friday afternoon will become very warm again, about 15-20 degrees above average and threatening records. Plus it will be gusty with gusts from 20-40 mph. The warmth and wind will increase fire danger. RED FLAG WARNING have been posted in the zones highlighted in red, from noon until 9 pm.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 42; High: 77;

It will be warm and breezy on Friday with high clouds. The daily record high for March 28th is 80. There is a low chance of a rain shower after sunset.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 43; High: 85;

Very warm on Friday with high clouds. The daily record high for March 28th is 84. The wind will be gusty, leading to fire danger. A RED FLAG WARNING is in effect from noon until 9 pm.

Canon City forecast: Low: 44; High: 79;

A RED FLAG WARNING is in effect from noon until 9 pm. It will be warm and gusty on Friday. There will be high clouds during the day.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 38; High: 68;

Partly cloudy with a chance of a rain shower in the evening or a wintry mix. Otherwise, it will be a warm and dry day.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 42; High: 72;

High clouds and warm temperatures once again on Friday. There is a chance of an evening shower starting as rain and perhaps transitioning to a wintry mix if the showers linger overnight.

Plains forecast: Low: 30s-40s; High: 80s;

Warm with high clouds and breezy conditions. Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 44/45; High: 79/79;

A RED FLAG WARNING is in effect from noon until 9 pm. It will be a warm and gusty day with SW wind gusting 30-40 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 30s; High: 60s-70s;

A RED FLAG WARNING is in effect from noon until 9 pm for the San Luis Valley. It will be a warm and breezy day in the mountains with gusts from 30-40 mph out of the SW.

Extended outlook forecast:

A cold front on Friday night will kick start Saturday on a cooler note. Temperatures will fall to the 50s, 60s, and 70s on Saturday. There is a chance of rain showers in the afternoon, with a transition to snow at night between 6,000-7,000 feet in elevation. Areas like Monument and Teller County may wake up to an inch or two of slushy snow on Sunday. Sunday will be cooler with a chance of evening showers once again, favoring the mountains and I-25 with a wintry mix.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.