Another warm day in southern Colorado on Sunday

Tonight's Forecast:

Current red flag warnings will expire at 10 pm, and winds will become calm overnight with seasonable low temperatures.

Sunday's Forecast:

Red Flag Warnings go into effect at 11 am expire at 8 pm on Sunday. Winds will be gusting up to 35 mph and humidity will be less than 15%.

Sunday will feel much like Saturday felt, with warm temperatures sunshine, and a breeze.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 41; High: 73; RED FLAG WARNING from 11 am to 8 pm. Partly to mostly cloudy on Sunday with SW wind at 10 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 44; High: 80; RED FLAG WARNING from 11 am to 8 pm. High clouds on Sunday with W wind at 10 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 45; High: 76; Mostly cloudy with W wind at 15 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 34; High: 62; Partly to mostly cloudy with a low chance of an afternoon thunderstorm. WSW wind at 15 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 38; High: 68; Partly to mostly cloudy on Sunday with WSW wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 40s; High: 70s/80s; RED FLAG WARNING from 11 am to 8 pm for Otero, Las Animas, and Baca County. High clouds on Sunday with W wind at 10 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 43/43; High: 74/77; RED FLAG WARNING from 11 am to 8 pm. Partly to mostly cloudy on Sunday with WSW wind at 10 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Mountain valleys forecast: Low: 30s; High: 60s; RED FLAG WARNING from 11 am to 8 pm for the Wet Mountains, Sangre De Cristos, and the San Luis Valley. Partly to mostly cloudy on Sunday with W wind at 10 mph gusting to 35 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Monday and Tuesday remain dry and breezy in southern Colorado. Temperatures stay warm in the 60s for mountain valleys, and 70s and 80s for the plains. Then on Wednesday through Friday temperatures cool a few degrees and we have better afternoon rain chances.

