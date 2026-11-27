Today's Forecast: Early high clouds will clear out to plenty of sunshine across Southern Colorado today. Strong atmospheric mixing will push afternoon highs into the 60s across the eastern plains, while the San Luis Valley warms into the 50s. Gusty winds will pick up in gap-prone spots along the I-25 corridor this afternoon, with gusts reaching near 30 mph.

See the full forecast in the video below

Another nice day for Southern Colorado with temps in the 60s

Tonight's Forecast: Steady westerly winds will stick around tonight, keeping overnight temperatures noticeably milder than usual. Lows will hold in the upper 30s and 40s across the lower elevations, with the warmest readings along the eastern mountain lee slopes. Light snow showers will also develop in the central mountains overnight ahead of our next storm system, leaving minor accumulations north of Cottonwood Pass by Saturday morning.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 36; High: 63;Filtered morning sunshine clears out to a bright, warm afternoon with highs reaching the low 60s. Gusty winds near 30 mph develop later today and stay breezy tonight, keeping overnight lows in the mid-30s.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 37; High: 68;Plenty of sunshine and warm air push afternoon highs into the upper 60s in the Steel City. Breezy winds continue after sunset, holding overnight lows in the upper 30s.

Canon City forecast: Low: 40; High: 67;Warm, dry weather continues across Fremont County today with highs climbing into the upper 60s. Steady westerly breezes tonight keep temperatures mild along the lee slopes, with lows holding near 40 degrees.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 34; High: 55;Teller County sees passing morning clouds clear to sunshine and mild afternoon highs in the mid-50s. Breezy westerly winds pick up tonight, keeping overnight temperatures in the mid-30s.

Extended Forecast: A strong cold front brings high winds and mountain snow to start the weekend, followed by a cool Sunday, a quiet warmup early next week, and a potential winter storm mid-to-late next week.

Saturday: A strong cold front sweeps south by late morning, dropping temperatures quickly after early highs in the upper 50s to mid-60s across the lower elevations. Winds will gust 50 to 60 mph across the plains, while the central mountains pick up 3 to 7 inches of snow under a Winter Weather Advisory. A brief band of rain changing to snow could create slick, low-visibility travel over the Palmer Divide during the afternoon.

Sunday – Tuesday: Cooler air settles in on Sunday with highs in the 40s before high pressure rebuilds across Colorado. Dry weather, daily afternoon breezes along I-25, and highs warming back into the upper 50s and 60s return for Monday and Tuesday.

Wednesday – Next Week: Another storm system approaches midweek, bringing accumulating mountain snow and a chance for the first measurable snow of the season along the I-25 corridor and plains Thursday into Friday.

