Another warm and nice day before a pattern change this weekend

Tonight's Forecast:

Clear skies and dry air allow lows to fall substantially again tonight, leading to a chilly morning commute - pack the jacket/sweater. By afternoon, we're back to warm and dry conditions.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 50; High: 85 ;

More sunshine tomorrow on tap as winds increase slightly. Cool and seasonable in the morning with lows a few degrees above average. A few PM clouds are likely but no rain expected.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 50; High: 92;

Hot, dry, and sunny. Another sultry day before we turn the tide and turn unsettled heading into the weekend. Modest breezes as well - you'll notice the breeze tomorrow afternoon.

Canon City forecast: Low: 53; High: 89;

Toasty, with plenty of sun. Some afternoon short puffy clouds, very dry!

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 43; High: 77;

Brisk in the morning and room temperature during the afternoon with a blend of sun and pleasant "fun to watch" clouds.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 45; High: 79;

Mainly sunny all day, some light AM smoke is possible which will clear out by late morning. Comfortable during the afternoon, good for foliage peeping!

Plains forecast: Low: 50s; High: 90s;

Hot. Hot, hot. But dry! Plenty of sun, with a modest southerly breeze developing during the afternoon. Clouds move in late.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 52; High: 85/87;

AM Sun, PM Clouds, with a southerly breeze and warm highs.

Mountains forecast: Low: 30s; High: 60s/70s;

Clear, and very chilly tonight! If headed on a hike tomorrow, as is typical at this time of year, wear layers. I'd suggest a puffer jacket: they're very light but also very warm - easy to store and pack when not being used.

Extended outlook forecast:

A pattern change begins tomorrow and continues through the weekend. High pressure moves east as a strong upper level low approaches. Winds shift SW on Friday and that pattern continues through the weekend. This will lead to a fire risk for

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.