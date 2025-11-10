Another warm and dry week ahead for Southern Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

After a chilly weekend, high pressure will return to the Four Corners Region today, allowing for a boost of around 20 degrees from what we saw on Sunday. Highs on the Plains will warm into the 60s and 70s, under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Skies will remain dry across Southern Colorado on Monday.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 66; Low: 39.

Pueblo forecast: High: 68; Low: 34.

Canon City forecast: High: 68; Low: 42.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 60; Low: 36.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 60s; Low: 30s.

Plains forecast: High: 60s; Low: 30s/40s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 60s; Low: 30s/40s.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s/50s; Low: 20s/30s.

Extended outlook forecast:

Temperatures will be even warmer on Tuesday. Our high in Colorado Springs will warm into the lower 70s. The current record high on Veterans Day sits at 73 degrees and dates back to 1999.

From Wednesday to Friday, highs will warm into the 60s and lower 70s. Increasing wind will be possible on Friday as signs of a pattern change grow stronger. Temperatures will cool down to the 40s on Saturday and the lower 50s on Sunday. Unsettled weather is likely for the mountains, with a chance for showers in the Pikes Peak Region on Saturday. Some models even hint at some light accumulations in the Colorado Springs area.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

