Another warm and breezy day on Wednesday with spotty fire danger

Tonight's Forecast:

It will be partly cloudy overnight with mild temperatures, staying above freezing in the plains and near freezing in the mountain valleys. Early on Wednesday morning, a weak cold front will move through the plains, it will increase humidity and cool down temperatures just a hair.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 41; High: 72;

It will be warm on Wednesday, over 10 degrees above average. The sky will be partly cloudy, and the wind will be breezy out of the SW at 5-15 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 41; High: 77;

Warm and breezy on Wednesday with partly cloudy conditions. The wind will be variable, from 5-15 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 42; High: 76;

Mostly sunny on Wednesday with warmth and breezy winds. Wind will be out of the WNW at 5-15 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 33; High: 63;

Mostly sunny with mild temperatures on Wednesday. Wind will be breezy from the WNW at 8-12 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 39; High: 67;

It will be partly cloudy and mild on Wednesday. Wind will be variable, from 8-12 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 30s-40s; High: 70s;

It will be another warm day with wind out of the N in the morning and then turning out of the S in the afternoon, gusting up to 25 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 40/39; High: 74/76;

It will be a warm and breezy day with WSW wind at 5-15 mph gusting to 30 mph. Eastern Huerfano County, including Walsenburg, will be under a RED FLAG WARNING from noon until 7 pm.

Mountains forecast: Low: 20s-30s; High: 60s;

RED FLAG WARNING from noon until 7 pm for the San Luis Valley. It will be a mild and breezy day in the mountain valleys with highs in the 60s and wind gusts from 25-35 mph from the west.

Extended outlook forecast:

It will remain above average for the rest of the week. Thursday will be just a couple of degrees cooler, mostly in the plains. Then temperatures will climb on Friday into the weekend. By Saturday, we could break records. My forecast for Colorado Springs on Saturday is now 85, which would break the record of 82 from 2023. My forecast for Pueblo on Saturday is now 90, which would tie the record of 90 from 2023.

