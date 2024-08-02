Another typical August day with hot temperatures and evening thunderstorms.

Tonight's Forecast:

Isolated clusters of thunderstorms are possible through midnight - 2 am in the plains. Overnight will be partly cloudy with some wildfire smoke moving into southern Colorado overnight.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 61; High: 90;

Hot and sunny for the first part of the day on Friday and then hit-or-miss thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon and evening.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 63; High: 96;

Mostly sunny early on with hot temperatures on Friday. An isolated thunderstorm is possible in the evening.

Canon City forecast: Low: 66; High: 93;

Hot on Friday with early afternoon thunderstorms possible.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 51; High: 81;

Warm temperatures and a sunny start to the day. Spotty thunderstorms are possible during the afternoon and evening.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 58; High: 88;

Monument will be very warm on Friday with a haze from wildfire smoke. There is a chance of afternoon and evening thunderstorms.

Plains forecast: Low: 60s; High: 90s;

Mid to upper 90s on Friday with a haze from wildfire smoke in the sky. There is a chance of hit-or-miss evening thunderstorms.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 60/59; High: 90/90;

Hot on Friday with a chance of afternoon thunderstorms.

Mountains forecast: Low: 50s; High: 80s;

The mountain valleys will rise to the mid-80s to upper 80s. Spotty thunderstorms are possible in the late morning to early afternoon.

Extended outlook forecast:

This weekend is generally looking dry with most of the thunderstorm chances west of the Continental Divide. Temperatures will be hot across the state over the weekend with 80s in the mountains and 90s on the plains.

Next week, a monsoon flow pattern will increase moisture and rain potential across the state, especially from Tuesday through Friday here in southeastern Colorado.

