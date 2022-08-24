Another sunny and pleasant day Thursday in southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

Temperatures tonight will be near average or slightly below average across the region. Conditions will be dry and mostly clear overnight.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 54; High: 84; Mostly sunny with a low chance of an afternoon thunderstorm.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 53; High: 91; Partly cloudy to mostly sunny on Thursday and staying dry.

Canon City forecast: Low: 58; High: 88; A comfortable day with a slight chance of afternoon thunderstorms.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 47; High: 76; Partly cloudy with a chance of afternoon thunderstorms.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 52; High: 80; Mostly sunny and mild with a slight chance of afternoon thunderstorms.

Plains forecast: Low: 50s; High: 80s/90s; Mid 80s to low 90s on Thursday with sunshine.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 54/54; High: 84/85; Mostly sunny with comfortable temperatures on Thursday and likely remaining dry.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s/50s; High: 70s/80s; Low 70s to low 80s for mountain valleys on Thursday with spotty afternoon thunderstorms.

Extended outlook forecast:

Friday brings a better chance of storms to the entire region with scattered afternoon showers moving from the mountains to the plains through the evening. Then the weekend is trending sunny and warm in southern Colorado. There aren't any huge temperature swings in the forecast, with highs hovering just above or just below average for the next 7 days.

