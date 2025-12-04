Another significant storm headed to Colorado's ski slopes

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of Monarch Mountain and does not reflect the same of KOAA.

Monarch Mountain opened for the season Tuesday with 22 runs to ski and we've got plenty of snow heading to the slopes this weekend!

Open terrain and runs are largely similar to last week - with a few increases. Wolf Creek's terrain and runs are unchanged. Winter Park has gone from 7 to 13 open runs. Vail has 9 open at the moment. Base depths are also largely similar but Wolf Creek has jumped up significantly - to 37-44".

Many resorts in the last week have picked up over a foot of powder - so snow quality should be better in general.

More storm systems are on the way - upper level airflow from the northwest is pulling in pacific systems. The main impulse will be Saturday - and I'll get to that in a second.

By Friday morning, snow is back in the mountains, and it'll expand Friday afternoon. Winter weather alerts cover most of the mountains from Friday afternoon to Sunday morning.

Snow gets heavier Saturday morning and so do the winds.

Gusts to 50 mph are possible.

Driving will be difficult and potentially dangerous.

Snow will wrap up on Sunday morning with clearing skies in the afternoon.

Accumulations of 4-8" are likely at most bases, with totals over a foot at mid-mountain and summit measurement sites in the northern and central mountains.

Sunday is likely a good bet for skiing - since the winter driving issues will not be in play, and you'll have the fresh snow.

For now, limited open terrain means that skiers and boarders of different experience levels are mixing on more runs than usual. So, just like driving in rush hour, regardless of your skill level - be extra vigilant and prepared to stop quickly on the slopes if you're up there this weekend.

