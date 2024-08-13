Another round of heavy rain possible Tuesday for Southern Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

After some heavy rainfall on Monday over parts of Southern Colorado, another round of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening will need to be watched closely for the potential for flooding in areas where the ground is already saturated. On top of heavy rainfall, storms today will also be capable severe hail up to 1" in diameter and wind gusts to 60 mph.

Storms will begin to initiate in the mountains by the lunch hour, with our best chances for rain showers and thunderstorms between 2-8 pm on the I-25 corridor, and up until around midnight on the eastern Plains.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 85; Low: 58. After a stormy Monday, we're looking at an encore round of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon, with heavy rain and flooding possible in the Pikes Peak Region.

Pueblo forecast: High: 93; Low: 60. Temperatures today will be similar to yesterday, perhaps a degree or two warmer. Thunderstorms in the Pueblo area should be fairly hit or miss this afternoon and evening, but where storms do form, they could be on the strong to severe side.

Canon City forecast: High: 89; Low: 62. Partly to mostly cloudy skies this morning will give way to another round of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon, with heavy rain the main threat.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 75; Low: 48. Skies will start out dry before turning stormy and unsettled this afternoon as we'll once again see the potential for heavy rain and flooding.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 50s. Storms that develop over the mountains around the lunch hour will reach the Palmer Divide by early this afternoon. Several rounds of rain will be possible through early this evening, with minor to moderate flood threats and a low risk of severe hail and wind.

Plains forecast: High: 90s; Low: 60s. Hot, with spotty to scattered thunderstorms possible this afternoon and evening. Storms could on the strong to severe side on the Plains, with the greatest threat for severe weather and flooding for areas north of Highway 50.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s/60s. Skies will turn from mostly sunny this morning to dark and stormy this afternoon, with scattered thunderstorms possible along and near the southern I-25 corridor on Tuesday.

Mountains forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 40s. We're looking at at least one or two more action packed days of weather up in the high country, with more numerous showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday before a slight decrease in coverage Wednesday.

Extended outlook forecast:

Recycled moisture combined with another disturbance moving into the state on Wednesday will allow for at least some showers and thunderstorms to develop, with fewer storms overall compared to the past few days.

A cold front Wednesday night will lead to a degree or two of cooling on Thursday, with dry skies on tap for Southern Colorado late this week. As high pressure returns on Friday, temperatures will return to the upper 80s and 90s on the Plains. 90s and 100s will follow this weekend, with mountain shower activity possible each afternoon, along with a small chance of a Pikes Peak Region shower by Sunday afternoon.

