Another red flag warning day in southern Colorado on Friday

Tonight's Forecast:

After red flag warnings expire tonight at 9 pm, humidity will rise, and winds will ease up. Temperatures will be chilly tonight.

Friday Fire Danger:

Unfortunately, the humidity will rapidly fall again on Friday afternoon to less than 10% for much of the region. Plus, the wind will pick up, gusting 25-45 mph. Another RED FLAG WARNING will be in effect from 11 am until 9 pm.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 35; High: 70;

RED FLAG WARNING 11 am until 9 pm. It will be mostly sunny with dry conditions. Wind will be out of the WSW at 10 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 33; High: 76;

RED FLAG WARNING 11 am until 9 pm. It will be dry and gusty on Friday with WSW wind at 10 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 37; High: 73;

RED FLAG WARNING 11 am until 9 pm. Another day and gusty day on Friday with W wind at 10-15 mph gusting to 35 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 28; High: 60;

RED FLAG WARNING 11 am until 9 pm. Remaining dry and gusty on Friday with W wind at 15 mph gusting to 40 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 31; High: 65;

RED FLAG WARNING 11 am until 9 pm. It will be dry and breezy on Friday with WSW wind at 10 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 30s; High: 70s;

RED FLAG WARNING 11 am until 9 pm. Humidity will drop, and wind will increase on Friday afternoon, coming from the WSW at 10 mph gusting 25-35 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 32/34; High: 71/73;

RED FLAG WARNING 11 am until 9 pm. Another dry and gusty day is expected on Friday with W wind at 10-15 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 20s-30s; High: 60s;

RED FLAG WARNING 11 am until 9 pm. It will be dry and windy on Friday with W wind at 10-20 mph gusting 30-45 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Humidity increases over the weekend, which thankfully decreases the fire danger. A stray sprinkle or spotty shower is possible on Saturday, west of and up to I-25. On Sunday afternoon, there is a better chance of an afternoon/evening shower or thunderstorm making it to the plains.

On Monday, we could also see an isolated afternoon shower or thunderstorm in the region.

We are keeping a close eye on the middle of next week, from Wednesday into Thursday. We are seeing early signs of a large-scale weather system set to impact Colorado. This would bring beneficial moisture with its current track! Stay tuned as the forecast gains confidence in the days to come.

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Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

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