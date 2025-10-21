Another picture-perfect Fall day on Wednesday, before showers return Thursday

Tonight's Forecast:

It will be clear, calm, and chilly tonight. Overnight lows will be near average for this time of year.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 36; High: 68;

It will be mostly sunny on Wednesday with a forecast high reaching 5 degrees warmer than normal. Wind will be out of the SSE at 5-10 mph, gusting to 20 mph

Pueblo forecast: Low: 35; High: 72;

It will be sunny and beautiful on Wednesday with ESE wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 42; High: 70;

It will be mostly sunny on Wednesday with SE wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 33; High: 62;

It will be mostly sunny and mild on Wednesday with SSW wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 36; High: 67;

Wednesday will be mild with sunshine and light wind out of the S at 5-10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 20s-30s; High: 60s-70s;

It will be mostly sunny with a chilly morning and mild afternoon. Wind will be out of the SE at 5-10 mph, gusting 15-20 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 38/39; High: 70/71;

Wednesday will be mostly sunny with SSE wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 20s-30s; High: 60s-70s;

It will be mostly sunny with SSW wind at 5-10 mph gusting 15-20 mph. Temperatures will be mild for this time of year, with a cold morning and a comfortable afternoon.

Extended outlook forecast:

Thursday starts out dry and sunny once again with highs reaching the mid-60s. But our next storm system is on the way. We will see an increase in clouds during the afternoon with a chance of spotty rain showers in the late afternoon and into the evening. Low clouds and patchy fog, as well as some sprinkles, will develop overnight into Friday morning. Then we clear out Friday afternoon, but remaining cool in the low 60s.

The weekend will be warm and sunny. Temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s, with Sunday being the slightly warmer day. Sunday will be the breezy day of the weekend with gusts up to 25-30 mph.

The next big cool down arrives Monday, where highs drop to the 50s and 60s. It will be a windy day with gusts in excess of 30 mph, and a few spotty rain showers will be possible in the plains with snow in the mountains.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.