Another night of dangerous cold and then snow moves in Thursday night

Tonight's Forecast:

Cold weather alerts remain in effect for the eastern plains tonight and expire on Thursday at 11 am. Wind chill values are likely to drop to the negative 20s and frostbite could occur in 30 minutes or less.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 5; High: 30;

Cold in the morning and remaining chilly all day. It will be partly cloudy most of the day with a chance of snow in the evening after 5 pm.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 0; High: 28;

Partly cloudy on Thursday with cold temperatures. There is a chance of snow after 7 pm.

Canon City forecast: Low: 10; High: 32;

Partly cloudy and chilly on Thursday. The clouds increase in the evening and there is a chance of snow after 4 pm.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 18; High: 44;

Chilly in the morning and then mild in the afternoon with a partly cloudy sky. There is a chance of snow in the evening after 4 pm.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 11; High: 38;

Partly cloudy on Thursday with a cold morning and chilly afternoon. There is a chance of snow showers after 5 pm.

Plains forecast: Low: negative single digits; High: 20s-30s;

The above cold weather advisory and extreme cold warning expires at 11 am. The afternoon will likely remain below freezing with a partly cloudy sky.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 10/11; High: 40/44;

It will be partly cloudy on Thursday with a cold morning and a mild but cool afternoon.

Mountains forecast: Low: teens-20s; High: 40s-50s;

It will be partly cloudy on Thursday in the mountain valley with mild temperatures. There is a chance of snow moving into the upper Arkansas River zone in the afternoon and spreading into Teller County in the evening.

Snow forecast through Friday at noon:

